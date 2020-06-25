Premiere: Cyn’s “Drinks” Gets An MNDR Remix

After building a loyal (and rapidly-growing) fan base with a steady stream of very good singles, Cyn finally rolled out her debut EP last year. Mood Swing was a winning snapshot of the 27-year-old’s quirky brand of pop. There were beautiful ballads, big bangers and even a fluffy bop about taking a bubble bath. It was the perfect springboard to bigger and better things, and Cyn recently found herself with the focus single on the Promising Young Woman soundtrack. That song, “Drinks,” is shaping up to be something of a breakthrough at pop radio.

What’s the appeal? Well, it’s a) a mood and b) impossibly catchy. “He got mad, so I got drinks,” our heroine pouts on the relatable chorus. “No, I’m not walking around in circles worried about what he thinks.” A song about the joys of intoxication was always going to be a prime candidate for a club remix and MNDR comes through with a shimmery overhaul. “I love this remix because it feels reminiscent of a high fashion runway, sophisticated night night out, or an island party till 7 a.m.,” Cyn beams. “I hope my listeners can feel transported to a place full of joy and friendship while listening.”

Amanda Warner (MNDR’s real name) also enjoyed giving the bop a makeover. “When I remix, I like to let the lyrics help guide where it should go as a sonic journey,” she explains. “‘Drinks told a story that was easy and fun to remix.'” This remix, which we are excited to premiere below, features on Cyn’s Mixed Drinks Collection (due June 26). Other collaborators on the project include NERVO, Uffie and Ladyhawke.

