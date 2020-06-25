Noah Cyrus & Ant Clemons Roll Out “Wonder Years” Video

With gems like “July,” “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and “Young & Sad,” Noah Cyrus’ The End Of Everything stands out as one of the best EPs of 2020. It’s also notable for “Wonder Years,” a melancholy duet with Ant Clemons that interpolates The Beatles (getting clearance is a rare feat). “What would you do if I asked you to choose? Would you keep pickin’ on me?” Noah sings on the chorus. “Or am I the guy just for drunken nights and while you’re sober, you don’t need me?” Ant asks in reply.

“We were working together one night and he pulled up this melody he’d been working on that was an interpolation of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ by The Beatles and I was like ‘WOAH, shit,” Noah says of the collaboration. “I went in the booth and hummed some melodies of my own, and then we just worked on the lyrics, production, structure, etc. It’s funny because I don’t think we ever knew how this song would even come out. Like, who gets a Beatles record cleared? Us I guess.” Watch the suitably dreamy, animated video below.

