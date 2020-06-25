Doja Cat stands out as one of 2020’s breakthrough artists thanks to “Say So.” The Dr. Luke-produced, disco-influenced bop climbed all the way to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and has racked up close to one billion streams. She is hoping to find similar success with “Like That,” a sexy hip-hop joint about laying down the rules. “You know I hate it when I’m left on read, but he make it all up in the bed,” the 24-year-old begins the bouncy track. “And he take me out, dinin’ on nothin’ but the best.”

That takes us to the chorus. “Do it like that and I’ll repay it, don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid,” Doja coos. “Just like that, come my way — that’s my shit, that’s my wave.” So far, “Like That” has been something of a slow-burn hit. The rapper will be hoping to improve on the song’s current number 79 chart peak with the arrival of a glossy, semi-animated video. It finds the hitmaker serving looks and choreography. She also gets to hang out with featured artist Gucci Mane. Check out the visual below.

