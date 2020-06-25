Britney Spears Is Releasing “Mood Ring” Remixes

Britney Spears truly is a generous queen. The pop icon was so moved by fans getting justice for Glory that she unveiled a new cover and released “Mood Ring,” originally a Japan-only bonus track, on streaming services. And the response was overwhelming. The slinky bop shot to number one on iTunes, cracked the top 50 of Spotify’s viral chart and came within a whisker of debuting on the Billboard Hot 100. (It reached number 23 on the Bubbling Under). Brit’s next gift? A “Mood Ring” remix for Pride.

If that’s exciting enough, the new remix includes the already-iconic lyric: “There’s only one bitch, the real one, Britney!” How do I know this? Well, Jon Asher, one of the songwriters behind “Mood Ring” shared a snippet of the club-friendly overhaul on his social media accounts (below). You can hear the intro as well as the Pride-appropriate club beats. The rise and rise of “Mood Ring” has been one of the few good things to happen in 2020. Perhaps it’s time to film a quarantine video?

