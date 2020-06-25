The Chicks Rebrand With Furious Protest Song “March March”

In much the same way that Lady Antebellum rebranded as Lady A to distance themselves with connotations of the old south, the Dixie Chicks are now The Chicks. The trio might have a new name, but their righteous, take-no-prisoners approach to country music hasn’t changed one iota. Take “March March.” The latest cut from their long-awaited Gaslighter LP (due July 17) seethes with quiet rage about the state of America. “Brenda’s packing heat ’cause she don’t like Mondays, underpaid teacher policing the hallways,” Natalie Maines & Co. begin the protest song.

“Print yourself a weapon and take it to the gun range,” they sing. “Cut the shit, you ain’t going to the gun range.” After addressing everything from school shootings to climate change and politics, we arrive at the driving chorus: “March, march to my own drum,” The Chicks chant. “Hey, hey, I’m an army of one.” Every song from Gaslighter has been impeccable, but “March March” hits a little harder. Watch the powerful visual, which is comprised of footage taken at protests across the United States, below.

