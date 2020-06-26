Premiere: GALXARA’s Cosmic “Loving Nobody” Video

2020 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for GALXARA. The pop star went viral with a fiery bop called “Jealous Of Myself” and landed a spot on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack via a collaboration with Saweetie called “Sway With Me.” She now ups the ante — and shows off the full extent of her powerful pipes — with “Loving Nobody.” Released today (June 16), the emotional ballad is essentially about loneliness. “How much can I hurt? Trying not to cry, only makes it worse,” the 20-year-old belts on the chorus. “Can’t you see that loving nobody is breaking my heart.”

“‘Loving Nobody is one of the most honest, real and emotional songs I’ve ever written,” GALXARA reveals. “I was either 16 or 17 when I wrote it, and it was a weird time in my life. I left high school halfway through sophomore year and was constantly traveling for writing sessions. I had basically no friends and no ties to anyone from home besides the person who I was in a relationship with. This song was my truth, it was me screaming at the top of my lungs that I didn’t know what real love was and all I wanted was to love and be loved.”

Given the limitations imposed by quarantine, GALXARA and her label were forced to think outside the box when it came to making a visual. “The ‘Loving Nobody’ video was filmed entirely in my living room during quarantine,” the newcomer explains. “Atlantic Records had specific regulations that no one could enter an artist’s home to shoot under any circumstances, so the entire production team was on Zoom and the cinematographer filmed everything outside the window of my house, which is so crazy to believe when watching this video.”

“I did all my own styling, hair and makeup and it was very exciting and freeing to have the ability to control all aspects of the video,” she continues. “The colors, projections, visual effects and performances were all a perfect depiction of the intensity and emotion in this song. I always said ‘Loving Nobody’ might be my favorite song I’ve ever written and surprisingly, this video might just be my favorite music video ever shot.” We’re excited to premiere GALXARA’s cosmic, resourceful “Loving Nobody” video below.

