Paul McCartney Makes A Startling Confession About John Lennon

The Beatles are one of the most successful and popular bands of all time, selling 1.6 billion singles in the United States and 600 million albums worldwide. From their start in 1960, Beatles fans have been unlike any other fan base. The foursome generated a level of hysteria that even ranks above the frenzy that Elvis Presley’s gyrating hips caused.

For decades, Beatles fans have also speculated about conversations between band members carried on behind closed doors. Even whispers of Beatles conspiracy theories have grown so loud that they’re hard to dismiss. Carrying on in the spotlight since the Beatles’ break-up, Paul McCartney has recently made an attempt to put one of the rumors between him and John Lennon to rest. But did his confession help or hurt fans?

In The Beginning, The Beatles Didn’t Have A Leader

Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

When John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr first formed the Beatles in Liverpool in 1960, the band didn’t have an official leader. Each of the talented musicians made their creative contribution to the group and all of them took their shot at singing the lead vocals on their tracks.

Naturally, the songs that became hits were those that Lennon and McCartney took the lead on. Still, the group wasn’t aiming to change the dynamic between the equal band members.