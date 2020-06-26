Toni Braxton Teams Up With Missy Elliott For “Do It” Remix

Toni Braxton rolled out “Do It” as the first taste of her much-anticipated 10th album in April, and promptly landed a top five hit on the Adult R&B Chart. The “Unbreak My Heart” queen now calls on Missy Elliott to give the ballad a mid-tempo overhaul. While the rap legend is largely faithful to the original version, she does add a cheeky verse of her own. “Let him go, I gotta do it ’cause he already dun blew it,” Missy spits. “I just tell him screw it, so much shit, he put me through it.”

How did the collaboration come about? “Toni’s team reached out to my manager and asked if I could produce a remix for her next single,” Missy explains. “To be honest, I was scared to send it because anyone who knows me, knows that I’m a huge fan of Toni Braxton! I’ve worked with so many legends… but I had never worked directly with Toni before. So I thought, what if she hears it and says ‘oh HELL NAH Missy done messed my record up.’ But thank God when she heard it, she loved it and here we are!” Listen to the nostalgic remix below.

