LÉON Releases Crushing “And It Breaks My Heart”

Someone needs to check on LÉON. The Swedish pop star has released three great singles in 2020 and they’re all about being lied to, left behind and cheated on. Her latest, “And It Breaks My Heart,” is arguably the most gut-wrenching. The pain she’s experiencing on this song is largely existential in that she’s struggling to come to terms with the fleeting nature of love. “Think of days when I was yours, seems so long ago,” the 27-year-old sings over Martin Stilling’s strings-dominated arrangement. “Now we’re standing in the cold, nervous when we talk.”

That takes us to the genuinely crushing chorus. “Oh, where does love go? It’s right in your hands then suddenly gone,” LÉON laments. “Oh no, nobody knows where it disappears and it breaks my heart.” All signs point to the Swede’s sophomore LP being a breakup album. It’s due for release later this year and, on the strength of this song, “Who You Lovin” and “In A Strangers Arms,” the album is going to be special. Watch LÉON’s suitably heartstrings-tugging “And It Breaks My Heart” video below.

