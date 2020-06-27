Holly Humberstone’s Breakout 2020 Continues With “Overkill”

Holly Humberstone makes it three perfectly-crafted pop songs in a row with “Overkill.” The UK singer/songwriter, who is tipped to be one of 2020’s breakout stars, made an auspicious debut “Deep End” and then backed it up with an equally great tune called “Falling Asleep At The Wheel.” She ups the ante even further with her latest. “Overkill” is essentially about the rush of first love. “A couple more tequilas and I’ll tell you how I’m feeling,” she begins the song over Rob Milton’s dreamy production. “Don’t wanna kill your evening, don’t wanna be a buzz kill.”

The 20-year-old is tempted to open up about her feelings on the chorus. “Maybe this time I’ll say something, something a little wild out loud,” she sings. “Maybe this time I’ll say something, I’ve been feeling for a while.” What inspired the song? “I was going through at a really happy time towards the end of last year,” Holly reveals. “Before this, I’d never really been one for relationships, they just weren’t something I was looking for, but I’d recently started seeing someone and I was excited about it all for the first time.”

“I realized I was falling for this guy and just wanted to know if he felt the same way about me, or if telling him how I felt was just going to freak him out and scare him away,” she continues. “I can be quite full on. I wanted ‘Overkill’ to capture all the thrill and uncertainty and confusion and the many other emotions that come with falling for someone for the first time.” Watch Holly’s DIY “Overkill” video below.

