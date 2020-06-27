Shakira, Miley Cyrus & More Perform At ‘Global Goal’ Concert

Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite For Our Future concert was held virtually today (June 27) and attracted the participation of superstars like Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. As expected, the Colombian goddess stole the show with an epic rendition of “Sale El Sol” and urged viewers (and governments) to throw their support behind developing nations. Miley also impressed with a ballad rendition of The Beatles’ “Help,” while Justin and Quavo performed “Intentions” at the piano.

The rest of the lineup was equally tantalizing. Chloe x Halle slayed “Rest Of Your Life,” for KING & COUNTRY, Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin joined forces for “Together” and Jennifer Hudson soared on a cover of Gladys Knight & The Pips’ “Where Peaceful Waters Flow.” Other performances of note include Christine And The Queens’ stunning rendition of “La Vita NUova” and J’Nai Bridges’ operatic mashup of “Heaven” and “Whole World In Your Hands.” J Balvin also contributed a medley of hits. Watch below.

