She Did It! CupcakKe’s “Discounts” Goes #1 On iTunes

2020 has been a banner year for female rap with three artists topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time — Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. It looks like CupcakKe might be next. The beloved independent artist, who is known for her highly-explicit, often-hilarious lyrics, shakes up the status quo by reaching number one on iTunes with “Discounts.” In the process, she has soared past BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and a whole raft of country music superstars.

How did she pull off the chart heist? Well, people want CupcakKe to win and the song is fire. “Mad bitches lurking on Instagram, tryna find out what my wealth ’bout,” the 23-year-old raps over Fantom’s beats. “Same bitches walkin’ in Walmart to get free shit in self-checkout.” That takes us to the explosive chorus. “‘Cause I got discounts on discounts, if you think that I’m soft,” Elizabeth Harris (her real name) spits. “And it’s that big discount, bitch, knockin’ half your shit off.” Listen below.

