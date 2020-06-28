Beyoncé Unveils Trailer For New Film ‘BLACK IS KING’

Remember when Beyoncé blessed us with The Lion King: The Gift, a love letter to Africa inspired by the animated classic, and most of you slept on it? Well, Queen Bey is about to slap the sleep right out of you. The all-conquering hitmaker broke the internet (again) last night by dropping the trailer of BLACK IS KING — a new film premiering exclusively on Disney Plus on July 31. The blockbuster, which Beyoncé wrote, directed and executive-produced, is based on the music of The Gift. Which now makes it her third visual album in a row.

The 38-year-old’s mom, living legend Tina Knowles, opened up about the project on Instagram. “I could not be more proud of this film,” she raved. “[Beyoncé] has worked on this forever it seems, day and night seven days a week at a very large personal and financial sacrifice. Many times as a concerned mother I have said to her, you are a little too obsessed with this!” However, Bey wouldn’t let it go. “Her reply ‘We need this right now Mama’!! More than ever! Everything started in Africa, It will be worth it!!”

Watch the staggeringly gorgeous trailer of BLACK IS KING below. Eagle-eyed fans have already picked out cameos from Blue Ivy, Jay-Z and Kelly Rowland. I’m so ready for The Gift to get the love and attention it so richly deserves.

BLACK IS KING — A Film by Beyoncé. 👑 July 31st on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/FNEoJaQFUd — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 28, 2020

