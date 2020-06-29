Black Eyed Peas & Shakira Are Planning “GIRL LIKE ME” Video

As anyone with taste will tell you, the Shakira-assisted “GIRL LIKE ME” is the best song on the Black Eyed Peas’ new album. Which is quite the compliment because TRANSLATION is jam-packed with bangers and A-List features from Latin stars like Nicky Jam, Becky G and Maluma. It only makes sense then that “GIRL LIKE ME” is being eyed as a future single. We know this because BEP’s Taboo Nawasha revealed that a video is on the way. “I’m excited about the Shakira song,” he said during a video interview (below).

“We haven’t filmed that yet, I know it’s coming up soon. But just you know the ideas and the creativity that’s going into the first brainstorming sounds like it’s going to be fucking epic.” Shakira is the queen of meticulously planned and executed visuals (just watch “Me Gusta” and “Chantaje” for proof), so expect something next-level. In other news, the Colombian superstar added a bunch of classic videos to her YouTube account, stole the show at the Global Goal concert and hit the studio to work on new music. We don’t deserve her.

.@TabBep talks about the video for GIRL LIKE ME with Shakira: "It's going to be epic!" 💥🔥 https://t.co/sNMWarZIdX pic.twitter.com/z4Ysg4zF0N — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) June 29, 2020

