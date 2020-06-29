Chelsea Cutler Taps Noah Kahan For “Crazier Things” Update

Chelsea Cutler’s debut LP, How To Be Human, houses more than its fair share of perfectly-crafted pop songs, but “Crazier Things” still manages to stand out due to its honesty and vulnerability. The singer/songwriter has now turns the breakup ballad into a duet with Noah Kahan. “It kills me inside you can drink on Friday nights, not even pick up the phone,” she begins the song. “It amazes me you move on so easily, from someone that you once called home.” It turns out that Noah is also going through it.

“I’ve been trying not to think of this as something tragic, ’cause our two paths might cross again,” he sings on a verse. “Crazier things have happened and I realize lightning strikes just once.” The collaborators then come together for the chorus. “Think I fell in love before I even knew your birthday, kissed you on our first date,” they harmonize. “Somehow, I knew someday this would hurt ’cause I could never let you go.” How did the collaboration come about? Well, they are both fans of each other’s music.

I love Noah’s work so much and also admire him just as a person for his artistic integrity and his genuineness,” Chelsea reveals in the press release. “There couldn’t be a more perfect person to do this record with.” The feeling is mutual. “I’ve been a fan of Chelsea’s for as long as I’ve known about her,” Noah adds. “A truly authentic person and incredible songwriter. I was so honored to be able to record this verse on what is by far my favorite song on her record. I’m forever a fan.” Listen below.

