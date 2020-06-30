Ellie Goulding & Lauv Join Forces For “Slow Grenade”

As we inch closer to the release of Ellie Goulding’s long-awaited 4th album, Brightest Blue, she continues to treat us to new music. The latest bop to be rolled out is called “Slow Grenade” and it’s a perky pop collaboration with Lauv. “Help me, my God this got messy,” the Brit begins the song over Joe Kearns and OZGO’s production. “Least I got the best seat, ’cause we put on one hell of a show.” Lauv is feeling equally dramatic. “Crazy, late nights in the city,” he croons. “Drink until you hate me, then say that I should just let you go.”

The collaborators come together for the chorus. “Slow grenade, it’s blowing up my mistakes,” they harmonize. “So why don’t I, why don’t I stop it?” Ellie fired up FaceTime to chat about the song with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and revealed her deep appreciation for pop. “I feel like there’s a real art to it,” she mused. “It’s hard to write a song that everybody loves, especially these days, there’s so much music out and so much good music out there, and sometimes I discover the most incredible pop records that have never been played on the radio.”

She also opened up about choosing Lauv for the track. “I just knew and when I met him, he was super sweet and a really lovely human being,” Ellie explained. “I love voices and I love tones… there’s so much behind a voice, but I’ve always just loved voices. And Lauv has this sweet, sweet voice that he would have been a poster on my wall when I was teenager.” Listen to “Slow Grenade” below. Brightest Blue drops July 17. Pre-order here.

