After crafting hits for artists like Lizzo, Twenty One Pilots and Halsey (to name but a few), Grammy-winning producer Ricky Reed finally found the time — lockdown has its advantages — to complete his debut LP, The Room. And, if you have been watching his NICE LIVE! YouTube sessions, you might have even seen some of the songs come together in real time. “When my livestream collaboration experiment resulted in a song that brought me to tears mid-broadcast, I realized there might be some real magic to be found by simply connecting people who wouldn’t otherwise make music together,” he reveals.

“The result is The Room, a running record of me trying to stay connected with my community, cope with the terror of pandemic, and supply love and energy for the revolution while spending a lot of time looking inward,” Ricky continues. “For me the music is a warmly lit healing place for us all to gather, zoom out, and work through the strangest time of our lives, together.” The first single from the album is called “Real Magic” and the mercurial collaboration with Terrace Martin and St. Panther certainly lives up to its title.

Listen to “Real Magic” below. Other collaborators on The Room include Leon Bridges, Jim James, Lido Pimienta, Duendita, Kiana Ledé and John-Robert. The album drops August 28 via Reed’s own Nice Life Records.

