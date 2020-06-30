The Veronicas Announce “Biting My Tongue” From New LP ‘Human’

Well, here’s some good news! The Veronicas are releasing a new single called “Biting My Tongue” on July 3. Not only that, but the iconic Aussie duo has also revealed the title of their long-awaited 4th album. Human doesn’t have a release date yet, but they are planning to drop an album trailer (also on July 3). Lisa and Jessica were kind enough to share a snippet of their new song and it sounds like a typically raw and relatable endeavor. “I’ve been there, biting my tongue,” they sing. “Trying to hold on to what I’m feeling, ’cause I know that I’m safe in my head.”

Of course, The Veronicas have been chipping away at their 4th LP for the last six years. They initially got the ball rolling with “In My Blood,” which topped the charts in Australia, in 2016 and followed it up with another bop called “On Your Side.” Since then, there have been sporadic releases like 2017’s “The Only High” and last year’s brutal “Think Of Me” and “Ugly.” It will be interesting to see if any of them make the tracklist of Human. In the meantime, get a taste of “Biting My Tongue” below.

Are you excited for their comeback? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!