The Rise & Rise Of Doja Cat: A Gallery

Female rap is hotter than ever in 2020 with no less than three artists reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 — Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. The latter is perhaps the biggest surprise. After all, Amala Dlamini (her real name) first made waves singing about cows on the novelty song, “Mooo!” It didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to revamp her image. Doja landed her first platinum-selling hit with “Juicy” in 2019 and then caught lightning in a bottle with “Say So” earlier this year.

That disco-tinged bop exploded on TikTok and then racked up huge numbers on Spotify, before radio picked it up and “Say So” started its rapid ascent to number one. (A remix featuring Nicki also helped it along). And there are more hits where that came from. For starters, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Like That” is just beginning to take off and Doja recently jumped on the remix of The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes.” We capture the rise and rise of one of 2020’s breakout stars in our gallery up top.

