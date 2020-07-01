When we think of Elvis Presley, there are a few things that come to mind: groundbreaking rock ‘n roll music, infamous hip gyrations, a mischievous lip curl, and his beautiful wife, Priscilla. However, people who lived through Elvis’ reign may recall another lovely lady in the King’s life. Ann-Margret was not only Elvis’ co-star but was also his lover at one point. Their relationship complicated things with Priscilla. Read on to see how the pair fared in those early days, and why they ultimately fell apart.

Her Voice Was Compared To That Of Elvis

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Ann-Margret, a Swedish actress, emerged in Hollywood in the late 1950s. As a singer, her voice was recognized for its similarity to Elvis. Since their vocal qualities were comparable, it’s no surprise the pair was bound to work together eventually.

Some even referred to Ann-Margret as the female version of Elvis. Shortly after her rise to stardom, she began working with Elvis’ backup singers, The Jordanaires. Ann-Margret’s popularity further blossomed when she covered his famous song, “Heartbreak Hotel.”