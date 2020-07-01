Gus Dapperton Rolls Out “Post Humorous,” Announces ‘Orca’ LP

Gus Dapperton is one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to a feature on BENEE’s all-conquering “Supalonely.” That impossibly-perky loner anthem went viral on TikTok earlier this year and eventually crossed over to radio. It’s now a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and still gaining momentum. The 23-year-old could have a streaming sensation of his own with “Post Humorous,” a delightfully jarring concoction about grief and childhood trauma — complete with a joyous chorus and upbeat production.

“So make me laugh, as for my last request,” Gus sings. “If I don’t take it back, would you ignore my last request?” From there, he takes us to the sing-along chorus. “But as a reminder, ready when you find her,” the newcomer croons. “I repress the iridescence of a fire and won’t you mind him?” All in all, it’s a winning juxtaposition of conflicting emotions. “Post Humorous” will feature on Gus’ just-announced Orca LP (due September 18). Watch the video, which features cameos from BENEE, Remi Wolf, Orion Sun and Santi, below.

Gus Dapperton’s Orca tracklist:

1. Bottle Opener

2. First Aid

3. Post Humorous

4. Bluebird

5. Palms

6. My Say So (feat. Chela)

7. Grim

8. Antidote

9. Medicine

10. Swan Song

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!