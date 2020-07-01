LANY’s “if this is the last time” Is A Real Tearjerker

LANY already has one of 2020’s best singles under their belt with “good guys,” but the trio makes it two with “if this is the last time.” An unashamed tearjerker about watching your parents age, this heartstrings-yanking anthem should probably come with a trigger warning. “Hey mom, I know we’re gettin’ old,” frontman Paul Klein begins the song. “And the lines on our hands have changed, but you still look at me the same.” Need a tissue yet? Well, you will once the chorus kicks in.

“If this is the last time, please come close,” he belts. “I love you with all my heart, you know.” What inspired the song? “It was initially inspired by the inevitable truth that one day my parents aren’t gonna be here anymore, that picking up the phone and calling my mom is actually a luxury that I won’t always have,” Paul explains. “Moving into 2020 and being thrown into a global pandemic… it became clear to me that finishing and perfecting this song was imperative, that maybe this was a song the world could lean on.”

“if this is the last time” will feature on LANY’s forthcoming third album Mama’s Boy. Listen to the track below and then call your mom.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!