You can’t say Katy Perry hasn’t given “Daisies” her all. The pop star has performed it multiple times, released club remixes and even given it a fabulous Pride overhaul — complete with nods to previous singles “I Kissed A Girl” and “Swish Swish.” The mom-to-be now rolls out lovely, stripped-back acoustic version. At this rate, we just need a rap remix and metal makeover to complete the set! Happily, all the promo appears to be working. “Daisies” just became Katy’s 16th top 10 hit on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs chart.

In addition to giving us multiple versions of “Daisies,” the 35-year-old has started to open up about other songs on KP5 (we’re still waiting on the official title). For starters, there’s “Teary Eyes” — a pandemic-appropriate bop about dancing through the heartache — and a musical message to her unborn daughter called “What Makes A Woman.” The album is due on August 14, so we should be getting more details any day now. While we wait for that, kick back and listen to Katy’s acoustic rendition of “Daisies” below.

Do you love this version? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!