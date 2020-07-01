Dua Lipa Is Angling For A Madonna Collaboration

Well, here’s some exciting news! Dua Lipa’s management company is planning to approach Madonna for a collaboration. Tap Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett spoke to Music Week about their client’s breakout year and long-time obsession with the Queen of Pop. “[Dua’s] definitely the complete pop star and obviously [Future Nostalgia] is heavily influenced by Madonna,” Mawson said, before dropping something of a bombshell. “In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record.”

“I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for going on a Dua track,” he elaborated. “But Dua’s definitely got it all, so she’s got unlimited potential.” From the sound of it, they are looking for Madame X to sprinkle a little legendary-diva dust on an existing record. Which is fine by me. There are plenty of options to choose from on the album, but “Levitating” gets my vote. That song is going to be huge regardless, but adding Madonna to the mix would take it to another level.

