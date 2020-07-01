Pentatonix Drops Video For “Blinding Lights” Cover

Last week, Pentatonix rolled out a quarantine-inspired EP called At Home. Among the cover versions is a snappy rendition of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which now gets an appropriately DIY video. It’s always fascinating to see how the quintet uses their voices to harmonize and mimic instruments and this is no exception. If you like the vocal group’s take on “Blinding Lights,” make sure you check out the “Home” medley on their new EP as well as their interpretation of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over.”

“Arranging and recording an EP’s worth of music and videos without once being in the same room as your bandmates or a producer was super challenging and definitely bizarre, but I know that collectively we were inspired by the strength, creativity and resourcefulness of people around the globe throughout the past months,” Scott Hoying says of their new project. “We are so very proud to be able to share this music and these videos with our fans and can’t wait for them to hear what else we’ve been up to.” Watch Pentatonix’s “Blinding Lights” video below.

