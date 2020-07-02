Ingrid Andress Interview We speak to the breakout star about 'More Hearts Than Mine' & her debut LP. MORE >>

Breakout country star Ingrid Andress released her debut LP, Lady Like, in March, but she’s already back with a new single for the summer. “Waste Of Lime,” a rowdy drinking song that interpolates The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo,” is essentially about your bar crush leaving you high and dry. “We had some fun, we had some laughs,” the 28-year-old begins the track. “I licked the salt right off the glass.” Unfortunately, it was all for nothing. “You’re just a waste of lime,” she laments on the chorus. “Waste of a real good time.”

What inspired the song? “It actually came from a writing retreat that I did for myself, with my friends in LA and there was a lot of tequila involved,” Ingrid tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “And we woke up one morning and all these lime wedges were like scattered on the counter — I looked at it, I was like, ‘Oh man, what a waste of lime.’ And then we all were just like ‘Lime, just like waste of time.'” Then they decided to get creative. “So we opened another bottle of tequila and started writing ‘Waste Of Lime.'”

Watch the fun, feel-good video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!