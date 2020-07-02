lovelytheband Announces Sophomore LP, Drops “idwgtyp”

Indie-pop/rockers lovelytheband already have one of the better singles of 2020 under their belt with the irresistible “loneliness for love.” They now make it two with the deeply relatable “idwgtyp” or “i don’t wanna go to your party,” which is a loner anthem doubling as a breakup song. “When you told me you loved me I believed you and now I’m feeling sorry for myself,” frontman Mitchy Collins begins the song. “This was all just feeding my ego, but I’m good I don’t need no help.”

That takes us the simple yet effective chorus. “I don’t wanna go to your party anymore,” Mitchy sings. “I wasn’t invited, sure.” In addition to rolling out a summer anthem, lovelytheband also announced their sophomore LP. conversations with myself about you drops August 28 and includes the aforementioned singles as well as “i should be happy” and “waste.” How did the album come together? “We rented a house, locked ourselves in and started writing,” the band reveals. “It was truly wonderful being able to immerse ourselves into the creative process.”

“The album touches on the insecurities of love and life and driving yourself crazy overthinking the most trivial things,” they continue. “We hope people love it as much as we do.” See the full tracklist of conversations with myself about you below and listen to “idwgtyp” at the bottom of the post.

lovelytheband’s conversations with myself about you tracklist:

1. conversations with myself about you

2. waste

3. buzz cut

4. loneliness for love

5. i hate myself

6. idwgtyp

7. silly

8. emo

9. when you’re lonely – interlude

10. love somebody else

11. i should be happy

12. drive

13. flowers (on my grave)

14. your favorite one

