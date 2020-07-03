Joel Corry & MNEK Join Forces For “Head & Heart”

MNEK Interview The Brit tells us about his debut LP, breaking boundaries and working with icons. MORE >>

Joel Corry is arguably the UK’s hottest club producer right now with back-to-back, platinum-selling top 10 hits. The one-time reality star (you might remember him from Geordie Shore) went viral in 2019 with “Sorry” and then scored an even bigger hit earlier this year with “Lonely.” He now makes it three brilliant bangers in a row with “Head & Heart,” a bone-rattling collaboration with MNEK. “Oh my God (oh my God), this feeling’s just began,” the Language legend croons. “I’m saying things I’ve never said, doing things I’ve never done.”

That takes us to the massive chorus. “My heart is certain, it’s more than a crush,” MNEK muses in full dance diva mode. “‘Cause I’m frozen in motion and my head tells me to stop.” Throw in a killer hook (“ba-ba-ba-dum”) and you have a crossover hit just waiting to happen. Oh, and there’s a glossy video on the way. The collaborators shared a couple of teasers on social media and it looks like a pastel-hued delight. (Also, MNEK is serving looks). Listen to the summery smash below.

