Christine And The Queens Drops “Eyes Of A Child”

After dropping one of the best albums of 2018 with Chris, French pop star Christine And The Queens would be forgiven for taking a little break. Instead, she promoted the album well into 2019 and even found the time to squeeze in a collaboration with Charli XCX. And then she immediately got back to work. The “Doesn’t Matter” hitmaker rolled out an ambitious EP called La Vita Nuova earlier this year and now contributes a new song called “Eyes Of A Child” to the soundtrack of Amazon Original TV show, Hanna.

“She will come whenever I call her, but she’ll leave as soon as I sigh,” Christine coos over crisp synths. “She’s got the eyes of a child.” That sets the tone for the rest of the song, which is about finding innocence where it should have ben lost. (The show is about a teenager assassin). “And she’ll love without any sorrow, for she just aims for the heart,” the French sensation sings. “She’s got the eyes of a child.” Listen to the song below and keep an eye out for La Vita Nuova parts 2 and 3, which are due later this year.

