Dua Lipa Is Releasing “Hallucinate” As Her Next Single

Dua Lipa is releasing “Hallucinate” as the fourth single from Future Nostalgia. The UK pop star unveiled the cover art (below) and provided us with a date. Given that the song has already been released as part of the album, I’m guessing that July 10 refers to the video release date or perhaps a new single edit. In any case, something is coming next week! Personally, I prefer “Levitating” — by the narrowest of margins — but this is the obvious choice based on streaming numbers and fan response.

It will be interesting to see if Dua can keep her hot streak alive with “Hallucinate.” At one point, the 24-year-old had three songs in the UK top 10 at once with “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical” and “Break My Heart.” All three songs have been huge hits around the world with the disco-tinged lead single spending a whopping 20 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Oh, and then there’s the pipe dream of a Madonna collaboration that the Brit’s managers mentioned in Music Week. Perhaps she would be willing to jump on the remix of “Hallucinate”?

Is this the best choice? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!