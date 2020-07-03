Sam Smith Is Dropping A Cover Of Coldplay’s “Fix You”

The COVID-19 crisis prompted Sam Smith to rename their third album (it was originally called To Die For, so… probably a wise decision) and postpone its release until later this year. However, the Brit hasn’t stopped releasing music. Their collaboration with Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready,” dropped in April and they are now rolling out a live cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” on July 6. Sam first performed the classic hit during their set for the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series in May.

“The last few weeks [and] the last few months have been so mad for everyone, and I’ve just been at home, and really, weirdly, falling in love with singing again,” the 28-year-old said at the time. “And, I’ve been singing so many different songs, and songs that aren’t my own, and I love this song. And, as soon as I heard it, I was just reminded, again, of how much of a classic it is. I’ve never actually seen Chris Martin perform this live, but I really want to, because I’ve fallen in love with this song after singing it.” See Sam’s announcement below.

