Flume Unleashes Remix Of Eiffel 65’s “Blue”

And just like that 2020 doesn’t suck quite as much! Electro-wizard Flume unleashes a remix of Eiffel 65’s 1998 smash “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” and it’s fucking great. First of all, the Aussie producer treats the pioneering club track with the respect it deserves — leaving it essentially intact. Sure, he drags the banger into the 21st century by tinkering with the tempo and sprinkling in a little glitchy magic of his own. But the iconic lyrics remain (I was haunted by the “little guy that lives in a blue world” as a child) as does the “da ba dee” hook.

My only complaint is the brevity of the remix. Flume’s overhaul of Eiffel 65’s signature song, which climbed all the way to number six on the Billboard Hot 100, only runs for 2:46 minutes. Perhaps, if it goes viral, we might get an extended mix. The “Rushing Back” hitmaker needs to make this a thing. I vote for Alex Party’s “Don’t Give Me Your Life” for his next update, or maybe Urban Cookie Collective’s “The Key: The Secret.” Actually, the options are endless. Listen to Flume’s remix of “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” below.

