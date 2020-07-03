CREDIT: Warner Music

The Jason Derulo Revival Continues With “Coño”

Mike Wass | July 3, 2020 2:41 pm
Jason Derulo is currently enjoying his biggest hit since 2017’s “Swalla” with “Savage Love,” which samples New Zealand producer Jawsh 685’s “(Laxed — Siren Beat).” After the original version exploded on TikTok, the “Whatcha Say” hitmaker saw the song’s potential and pounced. It turned out to be a very wise decision. The song is currently the second most-streamed song on Spotify worldwide and racing up the Billboard Hot 100. Jason is now hoping that lightning strikes twice with “Coño.”

The outrageous bop, which Puri, Jhorrmountain & Adje originally released in 2017, is also a TikTok phenomenon. With the addition of the pop star’s vocal, it could become another crossover smash. “Come take a lick ‘pon the lolli, would that ass fit in the ‘Rari?” Jason ponders over bone-rattling beats. “Let me take a bite on that nunny, know what I heard?” That takes us to the charming chorus: “You got that bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb… coño.” Not exactly high brow, but there’s no denying that it’s a bop. Listen below.

