Christina Perri Drops 10th Anniversary Edit Of “Jar Of Hearts”

Christina Perri’s journey from struggling independent artist to multi-platinum hitmaker is one of the true Cinderella stories of the 2010s. The singer/songwriter’s big break came when “Jar Of Hearts” was featured on an episode of So You Think You Can Dance. It didn’t take long for the ballad to blow up on iTunes (this was at the height of the downloading era) and she soon inked a deal with Atlantic Records. “Jar Of Hearts” went on to peak at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sell a whopping 5 million copies.

Believe it or not, Christina’s breakout single turns 10 this week. And the 33-year-old marked the occasion by recording a new, acoustic version of the song. “Happy 10 year anniversary to my baby ‘Jar Of Hearts’!!! What a wild ride it has been,” she says of the milestone. “In honor of this special day, here is an acoustic version of the song that I recorded at home. I’m so grateful for all the love and support I have received from day one… I was catapulted into the stars on that day and I have never come down since! Thank you for this life!”

Watch Christina perform the 10th anniversary version of “Jar Of Hearts” below.

