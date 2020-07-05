Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

Can 2020 please give us a moment of peace? As if the resurgent COVID-19 crisis wasn’t bad enough, Kanye West has decided to insert himself into the other dumpster fire occupying our nightmares — AKA the upcoming presidential election. The rapper fired up his Twitter last night (July 4) to announce that he is entering the race. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States.”

This morning he shared an image of “YZY SHLTRS” and got Elon Musk’s endorsement. While it’s still unclear if he’s trolling or not, political pundits have noted that it may be too late to get his name on the ballot. Others contend that he’s being put up to it by (his good friend) Donald Trump to split the democratic vote. Another, less nefarious possibility is that he’s simply stirring things up to promote his upcoming LP, God’s Country. Whatever the case may be, this is a distraction that we don’t need right now.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

