Future Hit: Topic & A7S’s “Breaking Me”

Released at the tail end of 2019, Topic and A7S’s “Breaking Me” quickly went viral on Spotify (it has racked up hundreds of millions of streams) and then started charting around the globe. So far, it has cracked the top 10 in more than a dozen countries including major music markets like Germany, the UK and Australia. It’s only a matter of time before the bittersweet banger explodes in the US. It’s already ensconced in the top 100 most-played songs on US Spotify and is starting to get a little radio airplay.

What’s the appeal? Well, few songs balance heartbreak and bone-rattling beats as well as Topic’s breakthrough single. “Call me what you wanna, I’ll be what you wanna,” Swedish singer A7S sings over the German’s uptempo production. “I’ve been here a thousand times.” That takes us to the hook-heavy chorus. “You know that I can’t get you out of my system, right from the start you played with my heart,” he croaks. “And I’ll be singing la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, you’re breaking me, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.”

Check out Topic & A7S’s addictive “Breaking Me” below.

