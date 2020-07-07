Madonna Is Still Doing The Most On Instagram

Madonna is to Instagram what Cher is to Twitter — an unfiltered, frequently chaotic source of utter delight. When she’s not wishing herself a Happy Father’s Day, sharing flashback posts (she is surprisingly sentimental about the ’80s and ’90s) or using her platform to rail against social injustice, the Queen of Pop is posting semi-nude selfies. Yes, it’s somehow reassuring to know that the 61-year-old is still as unapologetic and body-confident as ever. Not even being on crutches from recent surgery could slow her roll.

In addition to making social media a better place, Madonna has taken to the streets of London to join Black Lives Matter protests and opened up about health issues including injuring her knee on the Madame X Tour and contracting COVID-19. Given the obvious toll the Madame X era took on the pop icon, something tells me we’re going to have to wait a while for new music — that is, unless she accepts Dua Lipa’s invitation to collaborate. While we manifest that duet, see Madonna’s latest Instagram post below.

