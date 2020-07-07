BLACKPINK Drops “How You Like That” Dance Video

Queens of K-Pop and YouTube! BLACKPINK has released a dance performance video for “How You Like That” and racked up tens of millions of views overnight. The expertly-choreographed clip, which is filmed against a pink background, allows each member to shine. Sure, they dance as a tight-knit unit — but each of them has a memorable solo moment. While the video’s 27 million views is staggering, it’s nothing compared the numbers the official visual delivered. That opus is now recognized by Guinness World Records as The Most Viewed YouTube video In 24 hours — music or otherwise.

As such, I thought “How You Like That” might chart a little higher in the US. It debuts this week at a still-impressive number 33, but given that it reached number one on iTunes, cracked the top 10 on Spotify and broke records on YouTube, a top 20 debut didn’t seem out of the question. The weakest link for BLACKPINK is radio airplay, which is more a reflection of how outdated and behind-the-times most stations are. With any luck, the girl group will soar a lot higher with their next single. Watch them dance below.

