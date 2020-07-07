Zara Larsson Reveals The Cover Of New Single “Love Me Land”

Finally! Zara Larsson will introduce her long-awaited (international) sophomore LP on July 10 with a new single called “Love Me Land.” The Swedish pop star unveiled the glamorous cover on social media and shared a snippet of the bop, which includes the lyric: “Here I am, lost in love me land.” It’s hard to infer too much from a brief teaser, but this looks and sounds very promising. Which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given that a couple of superstar songwriters are rumored to be involved.

Of course, Zara’s sophomore era initially got under way in 2018 with the release of “Ruin My Life.” It was a global hit, but stalled at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent singles “Don’t Worry Bout Me” and “Wow” underperformed and she went back to the drawing board. An underrated bop called “All The Time” surfaced in 2019, but the “Lush Life” queen has been relatively quiet since then — with the exception of a couple of notable collaborations. See Zara’s various posts below.

The cover:

A teaser:

