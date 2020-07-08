Troye Sivan Is Releasing New Music Next Week

Well, here’s some good news. Troye Sivan fired up his Instagram account last night (July 7) to let fans know that he’s about to release new music. “Very, very scared to, but putting out this song next week,” he captioned a brief snippet of the track. “Love you.” Given that the teaser runs for approximately three seconds, it’s hard to draw too many conclusions about the Aussie pop star’s next release. However, it does sound distinctly more upbeat and instant than “Take Yourself Home.”

That contemplative banger was released as the lead single from Troye’s much-anticipated third album earlier this year. It had the misfortune of dropping the week the entire world shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis and went largely unpromoted. (“Take Yourself Home” didn’t even get a video). As such, the 25-year-old’s next release feels like something of a reset — a chance to introduce this era all over again. Get the tiniest taste of what’s to come below.

