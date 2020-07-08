Dua Lipa Teases Cute Animated Video For “Hallucinate”

Dua Lipa revealed that she was rolling out “Hallucinate” as the fourth single from Future Nostalgia last week by sharing the cover art and the date, 7/10. We now know what the pop star is releasing on Friday. Earlier today, the Brit posted a teaser for a cute, animated video along with the premiere time (5am in Los Angeles). As much as I would have loved a live-action visual, animation makes sense during a global pandemic. Hopefully, we’ll get the real deal for single number five.

“Hallucinate” is destined to be another huge hit. At one point, Dua had three songs in the UK top 10 at the same time with “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical” and “Break My Heart.” All three songs have been huge hits around the world with the disco-tinged lead single spending a whopping 20 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Oh, and then there’s the pipe dream of a Madonna collaboration that Dua’s managers mentioned in Music Week. Perhaps she would be willing to jump on the remix of “Hallucinate”? Watch a preview of the visual below.

Are you excited for the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!