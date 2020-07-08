Diplo & Noah Cyrus Roll Out “On Mine” Video

Diplo’s country experiment Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil was savaged by critics, but all the songs I’ve heard so far have been pretty good. The Cam-assisted “So Long” was one of the better songs released last year, while “Heartless” featuring Morgan Wallen became a well-deserved crossover hit. And then there’s “On Mine” — a loved-up, nu-country banger voiced by Noah Cyrus. “‘Cause I really wanna know you better, wanna put your lips on mine, on mine, on mine, on mine, on mine,” she coos on the catchy chorus.

The video for “On Mine” arrives today and it finds Diplo and Noah enjoying ranch life at Far West Farms in Calabasas. The super-producer takes a back seat to the “July” hitmaker, who poses near horses and rocks a variety of skimpy cowgirl ensembles. All in all, it’s about as elaborate as socially-distanced quarantine videos get. In addition to releasing the visual, Diplo also blesses us with a Snake Oil-themed digital board game. Give it a spin here and watch “On Mine” below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!