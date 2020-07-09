Katy Perry Reveals Cover Of 5th Album ‘Smile’

KP5 finally has a cover and official title! Katy Perry’s fifth album is called Smile and it drops on August 14. (You can pre-order it here). The pop star also unveiled the cover art, which finds the mom-to-be posing as a glamorous clown, and shared a snippet of the title track. “I’m thankful, scratch that, baby, I’m grateful,” she sings on the instantly catchy chorus. “Gotta say it’s really been a while, but now I got back that smile.” The song drops tonight and sounds like a feel-good bop.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” Katy revealed in her announcement post. “This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.” In other words, it’s the perfect antidote for 2020. Of course, “Smile” follows “Daisies,” which became the enduring hitmaker’s 25th top 40 hit earlier this year. Hopefully, her latest soars even higher. See Katy’s post below.

