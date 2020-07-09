Mimi Is Releasing A Memoir Called ‘The Meaning Of Mariah Carey’

It looks like we’re going to have to add a third testament to the bible. Mariah Carey is about to reinvent the humble book and deliver us from the madness of 2020 by releasing her autobiography. The Meaning Of Mariah Carey arrives on September 29 (pre-order it here) and it promises to be a riveting read. “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” Mimi explains. “I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and the traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

“Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview,” she continues. “And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me.” This is her chance to set the record straight. “This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered.”

“I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice,” the Lamb Whisperer reveals. “I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became have her say. Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.” See Mariah’s tantalizing announcement post below.

