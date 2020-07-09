Faouzia’s Hot Streak Continues With “How It All Works Out”

Faouzia is a generous queen. So far this year, the rising pop star has blessed us with three singles — “The Road,” “Wake Me When It’s Over” and “Secrets” — and two major collaborations. (She recently teamed up with Galantis for “I Fly” and duetted with Kelly Clarkson on an Arabic version of “I Dare You”). The 20-year-old’s breakout year now continues with a bittersweet bop called “How It All Works Out,” which just might be her catchiest song to date. “Goodbye always starts with hello, that’s why I don’t trust anyone that walks through the door,” she begins the song.

“But I’d throw that out the window, I’m just gonna pretend this is gonna end on a good note.” That takes us to the chorus. “I can’t see the end, so I pretend it’s sweet,” Faouzia belts. “I know it’s gonna crash down… it’s kinda funny how it all works out for me.” What’s the banger about? “With everything going on in the world right now, I expect this song to have a different meaning for everyone,” she explains. “It might be bittersweet for some, hopeful for others, or somewhere in between. I know where it lands for me, but I’ll never tell.” Listen below.

