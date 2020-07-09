Katy Perry Unveils ‘Smile’ Bundles Including Vinyl & Cassette

Katy Perry finally put her fans out of their misery this morning (July 9) by unveiling the title and circus-tastic cover of her 5th album, Smile. The pop star now unveils the various digital bundles in her online store including a picture disc vinyl that comes with an alternate cover. I can’t decide which one I prefer — Clown Katy is instantly iconic, while the vinyl artwork is utterly delightful. I guess I’ll just get them both. But wait, there’s more! You can also buy Smile on CD, cassette and standard vinyl.

Oh, and then there are the random goodies. In addition to the usual t-shirts and hoodies, you can buy a digital copy of Smile bundled with a puzzle, face mask, key rings, socks, a tote bag and baseball cap. Katy is releasing the title track as her next single tomorrow (July 10) and it sounds like an upbeat anthem from the brief teaser video she shared on social media. Smile is also expected to contain “Daisies,” “Never Really Over” and “Never Worn White.” See the album’s alternate, vinyl cover below.

Katy Perry’s exclusive “Smile” vinyl will include a digital album. pic.twitter.com/tMkteRPE4r — Katy Perry Press (@katyperrypress) July 9, 2020

