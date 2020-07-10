Interview: Zara Larsson Talks “Love Me Land” & New Era

Zara Larsson staked her claim as pop’s Next Big Thing when So Good became the most-streamed debut album by a female artist of all time (more than 2.6 billion at last count). That’s a very hard act to follow, which explains why the Swedish pop sensation is taking her sweet time with the followup. Over the last couple of years, the 22-year-old has released a steady stream of singles includes the global smash “Ruin My Life” and a Marshmello-produced banger called “Wow.” She is finally ready to relaunch for 2020 with a triumphant bop called “Love Me Land.”

“Touch me in the way that you do, no matter who’s in the room,” Zara coos on the pre-chorus over Jason Gill’s disco-tastic beats. “Never thought I would love again, here I am in Love Me Land.” It’s an absolute earworm and a tantalizing taste of what’s to come. I recently reached out to the “Lush Life” hitmaker to find out more about her new single. She revealed that the song is about opening your heart to love again, and explained how the video was filmed during lockdown. Find out more about Zara’s new era in our Q&A below.

2020 is a crazy year. How have you been coping with the mayhem?

I’ve been chilling actually. Personally, it’s actually been really nice to be able to be home for more than a week and spend some time with my family and friends. Of course, [I’m] sad about missing out on a lot of work but we are finding new ways to do stuff all the time.

How do you stay creative at times like this?

Just listening to music. I also installed a home studio that I’m trying to learn how to use. It’s a great time to learn more about producing. I would love to do that more.

What inspired “Love Me Land”? Who did you work with on the song?

I worked with Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Jason Gill. Definitely a great team! The inspiration comes from that moment when you find love again, where you allow yourself to be in the Love Me Land and just let go of your fears of falling in love and let the feelings take over.

There was quite a long break between “All The Time” and “Love Me Land.” Why is now the perfect time to release the song?

I’ve been looking forward to releasing new music for so long. And this song just feels like a perfect pop song, specially now, when I think a lot of people just want music to take a break from everything that’s going on. It’s something to dance to, even if you’re still in quarantine at home.

Did you film the video for “Love Me Land” before or during quarantine?

It was during the quarantine! We shot it here in Sweden where I am staying for now. Sweden doesn’t have the same lockdown rules as other parts of the world, so it actually worked out fine. However, we of course held the filming quite small and very COVID safe. For example, the director was with us on a streaming link from Finland because she couldn’t travel here.

You tweeted that you needed time to make your second album perfect. Are you 100 percent satisfied with it now?

No, and I don’t think I ever will be 100 percent. But that’s fine. It’s just that I am very meticulous with every single step. But I’m very happy with it all. It will be a great album, for sure!

What element were you searching for to make the album just right?

Bangers and bops! I want it to be a perfect mix out of everything I love in pop songs.

Will songs like “Ruin My Life” and “Wow” be on the album?

Well, that’s for you guys to see when it’s out.

What music have you been listening to in 2020?

I started to listen to more dance music, which I haven’t listened to so much before. I’ve just been more open to new genres. My favorite list right now will turn any moment into a sing-along, with just a mix of different ’80s hit songs. I love that.

Are you excited for Zara’s new era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!