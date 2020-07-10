Katy Perry Rolls Out Feel-Good Bop “Smile”

It has been a huge 24 hours for Katy Perry’s army of fans. Earlier today (July 9), the enduring hitmaker unveiled the cover and title of her 5th album, Smile, and shared a snippet of the title track. The bouncy bop, which samples Naughty By Nature’s 1999 hit “Jamboree,” arrives tonight, and it positively exudes good vibes. “But every tear has been a lesson, rejection can be God’s protection,” she sings over Oligee and Josh Abraham’s production. “Long hard road to get that redemption, but no shortcuts to a blessing.”

That takes us to the sing-along chorus. “I’m thankful, scratch that, baby, I’m grateful,” Katy coos triumphantly. “Gotta say it’s really been a while, but now I got back that smile.” Mood-brightening bops are more essential than ever in 2020, and this certainly fits the bill. What inspired the song? “I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” the mom-to-be reveals. “This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

Listen to “Smile” below and pre-order the album formerly known as KP5 here.

