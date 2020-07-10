Meghan Trainor Wants To “Make You Dance”

Meghan Trainor’s Treat Myself is one of the most slept-on albums of 2020 (it features in our roundup of the year’s best pop offerings so far), but that might change with the arrival of a deluxe edition on July 17. For starters, it includes an irresistible banger called “Make You Dance.” Which absolutely lives up to its title. “Lately I’ve been lazy, I’ve been drowning in my head,” the Grammy winner sings over razor-sharp beats. “With these thoughts making me crazy, I’d rather dance instead.”

That takes us to the killer chorus. “I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance,” Meghan commands. “Don’t act like you ain’t making any plans, imagine, baby, it’s your only chance.” All in all, it’s another top-shelf bop from an album brimming with dance-pop delights. From “All The Ways” to “Wave” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Nice To Meet Ya,” there is no shortage of floorfillers. (Don’t forget the future cult-classic “Genetics” featuring the Pussycat Dolls). Listen to Meghan’s latest below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!