Lana Del Rey’s ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ Spoken Word Album

Lana Del Rey’s long-awaited poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, will be released in hardcover on September 29. However, we won’t have to wait that long to hear a selection of them. The audiobook/spoken-word album, which contains 14 poems recited by the Norman Fucking Rockwell queen over instrumentation by Jack Antonoff, drops on July 28. For Lana completists, a CD, vinyl and cassette release will follow on October 2. You can pre-order everything here. And don’t forget, proceeds are going to Native American charities.

What was Lana’s approach to writing poetry? “Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem,” she reveals. “They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I’m proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic.” Check out the full tracklist of the audiobook/spoken-word album below.

Lana’s Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass tracklist:

1. “LA Who Am I to Love You”

2. “The Land of 1,000 Fires”

3. “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass”

4. “Past the Bushes Cypress Thriving”

5. “Salamander”

6. “Never to Heaven”

7. “SportCruiser”

8. “Tessa DiPietro”

9. “Quiet Waiter Blue Forever”

10. “What Happened When I Left You”

11. “Happy”

12. “My Bedroom Is a Sacred Place Now – There Are Children at the Foot of My Bed”

13. “Paradise Is Very Fragile”

14. “Bare Feet on Linoleum”

