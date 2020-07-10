Lana Del Rey’s ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ Spoken Word Album
Lana Del Rey’s long-awaited poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, will be released in hardcover on September 29. However, we won’t have to wait that long to hear a selection of them. The audiobook/spoken-word album, which contains 14 poems recited by the Norman Fucking Rockwell queen over instrumentation by Jack Antonoff, drops on July 28. For Lana completists, a CD, vinyl and cassette release will follow on October 2. You can pre-order everything here. And don’t forget, proceeds are going to Native American charities.
What was Lana’s approach to writing poetry? “Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem,” she reveals. “They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I’m proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic.” Check out the full tracklist of the audiobook/spoken-word album below.
Lana’s Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass tracklist:
1. “LA Who Am I to Love You”
2. “The Land of 1,000 Fires”
3. “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass”
4. “Past the Bushes Cypress Thriving”
5. “Salamander”
6. “Never to Heaven”
7. “SportCruiser”
8. “Tessa DiPietro”
9. “Quiet Waiter Blue Forever”
10. “What Happened When I Left You”
11. “Happy”
12. “My Bedroom Is a Sacred Place Now – There Are Children at the Foot of My Bed”
13. “Paradise Is Very Fragile”
14. “Bare Feet on Linoleum”
Dates for the release of the audiobook and the physical book tomorrow! Also you should know about – Navajo Water Project www.navajowaterproject.org 1 in 3 Navajo still don’t have a sink or a toilet. That means 1/3 of Navajo families haul water home every day. They pay 67 x more for the water they haul vs. piped water. Access to running water has become more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis. In May, the infection rate in the Navajo Nation — at roughly 2,500 per 100,000 residents — surpassed that of New York. The Navajo Water Project brings clean, hot and cold running water to families across New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.The installation of a water and solar system takes just 24 hours from start to finish. The Navajo Water Project has a fundraising target of $1,035,000 for 2020 to bring running water and solar power to 230 families. and we plan on fulfilling that target in the next 4 weeks to bring it up to their million dollar mark, and we’ll be traveling throughout New Mexico Arizona and Utah to say hello and make sure it gets done. The Navajo Water Project is Indigenous-led, and registered as an official enterprise on the Navajo Nation. Their work creates meaningful, high-paying jobs, many with benefits like 100% employer-paid health coverage.
